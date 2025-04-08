Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Buys Shares of 39,243 Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 39,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on KNX. Raymond James increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.24.

Insider Activity at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other news, Director Douglas L. Col purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.37 per share, with a total value of $226,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,850. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE KNX opened at $39.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.78 and a beta of 1.16. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $61.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 2.43%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 98.63%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.