Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Grows Stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,132 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 806 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.43.

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $56.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.60 and a 200 day moving average of $65.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.76. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1-year low of $53.17 and a 1-year high of $75.49.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.24. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 16.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David C. Merritt sold 2,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $153,679.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 1,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total value of $93,372.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

