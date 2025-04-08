Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Makes New Investment in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 11,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CB. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Chubb by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 356,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,840,000 after acquiring an additional 130,629 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 81,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 28.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,772,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,226,000 after purchasing an additional 388,746 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Chubb by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,350,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,110,000 after buying an additional 14,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Chubb by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CB has been the subject of several research reports. Hsbc Global Res raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Chubb from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.14.
Chubb Stock Performance
Shares of CB stock opened at $274.13 on Tuesday. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $238.85 and a fifty-two week high of $306.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $282.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $109.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.47.
Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. Analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Chubb Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.02%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 10,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.96, for a total value of $2,869,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,703 shares in the company, valued at $22,297,652.88. This trade represents a 11.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.12, for a total transaction of $4,367,177.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,644,927.28. This represents a 33.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,470 shares of company stock valued at $18,562,730 over the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Chubb
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
