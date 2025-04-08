Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases 254 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,201 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Collier Financial acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.76, for a total transaction of $962,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,964,892.08. This represents a 24.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $3,255,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,756 shares in the company, valued at $10,155,997.80. The trade was a 24.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,497 shares of company stock worth $8,461,400. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

MCD opened at $299.32 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.84. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $243.53 and a 1 year high of $326.32. The company has a market capitalization of $213.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.62.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 181.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 62.16%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MCD shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $347.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $342.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.87.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

