Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 26,650 Shares of Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,650 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in TIM were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in shares of TIM in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of TIM by 1,005.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in TIM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TIM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TIM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000.

TIM Stock Performance

Shares of TIMB stock opened at $14.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.53. Tim S.A. has a 12 month low of $11.32 and a 12 month high of $18.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

TIM Increases Dividend

TIM ( NYSE:TIMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). TIM had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 12.24%. Equities research analysts expect that Tim S.A. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $0.2288 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.73%. This is an increase from TIM’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. TIM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TIMB. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of TIM from $23.20 to $17.60 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group cut TIM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on TIM from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on TIM from $16.20 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

TIM Profile

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.

