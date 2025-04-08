Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Trims Stock Position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,807 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in La-Z-Boy by 321.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 311,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,575,000 after purchasing an additional 237,578 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter worth $5,786,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 338.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 163,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,133,000 after buying an additional 126,371 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 347,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,148,000 after acquiring an additional 95,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in La-Z-Boy by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,719,000 after acquiring an additional 84,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

La-Z-Boy Price Performance

La-Z-Boy stock opened at $36.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.31. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $48.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.57 and its 200-day moving average is $42.69.

La-Z-Boy Announces Dividend

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $521.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.47 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 12.38%. Research analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

(Free Report)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LZB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.