Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.82 and last traded at $24.26, with a volume of 1040541 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on GPK. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Graphic Packaging from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.37.

Graphic Packaging Stock Down 3.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.50 and its 200 day moving average is $27.86.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from Graphic Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 920.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,176,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767,011 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth $98,268,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 735.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,446,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,925 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at $51,642,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,503,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,764 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

