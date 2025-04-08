Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,190 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gravity were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gravity by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Gravity by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Gravity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Gravity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Flower City Capital purchased a new position in shares of Gravity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 9.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gravity Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GRVY opened at $57.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $399.15 million, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.86. Gravity Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $53.12 and a 1 year high of $88.85.

Gravity Profile

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games worldwide. It offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Landverse. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M; Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; Ragnarok Arena; WITH ISLAND; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; Generation Zombie; Ragnarok Idle Adventure; Ragnarok 20 Heroes; White Chord; WITH: Whale In The High; Ragnarok Lost Memories; and Paladog Tactics.

