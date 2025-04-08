Greenland Capital Management LP Has $18.83 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Greenland Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 184.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,711 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for approximately 3.0% of Greenland Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Greenland Capital Management LP’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $18,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 5,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 346.5% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,830,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 280,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,750,000 after purchasing an additional 15,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jonathan S. Lehberger sold 2,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.30, for a total value of $704,869.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,007.90. This represents a 43.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.38, for a total transaction of $458,070.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,073 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,852.74. This trade represents a 11.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,364 shares of company stock valued at $1,613,094 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADP. StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $318.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $302.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ADP

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $281.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $304.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.33. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.27 and a fifty-two week high of $322.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.74.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 80.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $1.54 dividend. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 64.23%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.