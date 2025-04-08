Greenland Capital Management LP Increases Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Greenland Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 225.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 243,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168,569 shares during the period. Exelon accounts for about 1.5% of Greenland Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Greenland Capital Management LP’s holdings in Exelon were worth $9,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Exelon

In related news, EVP Colette D. Honorable sold 1,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $59,353.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,134.47. This represents a 39.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $44.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $45.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $48.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Exelon from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelon in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.13.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

