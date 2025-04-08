Greenland Capital Management LP Invests $1.27 Million in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Greenland Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 15,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Five Below by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Five Below by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Five Below by 156.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Five Below by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 97,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,231,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below Trading Up 7.2 %

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $60.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.32. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.38 and a twelve month high of $164.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.10. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FIVE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on Five Below from $105.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Five Below from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Five Below from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.05.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Five Below

Insider Activity at Five Below

In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 5,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $498,635.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,197,552.92. This represents a 8.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald James Masciantonio sold 584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $45,575.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,830.32. This represents a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Five Below Company Profile

(Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.