Greenland Capital Management LP Invests $2.48 Million in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Greenland Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 43,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,482,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 55,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 16,982 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,308,000 after purchasing an additional 13,677 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth $1,969,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 216,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,466,000 after buying an additional 22,146 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $60.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.69.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of ASO stock opened at $36.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.08 and a fifty-two week high of $64.62.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.14. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.01%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

