Greenland Capital Management LP Lowers Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Greenland Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,418 shares during the quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $514,609,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in CBRE Group by 290.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,050,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011,566 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,695,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth $175,978,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 11,750.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,232,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,876,000 after buying an additional 1,222,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James lowered CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CBRE Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CBRE Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.89.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $117.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.62. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.24 and a fifty-two week high of $147.75. The company has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26 and a beta of 1.26.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 16.96%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 797 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total transaction of $100,669.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,629,517.85. The trade was a 2.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $251,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,343 shares in the company, valued at $13,491,941.67. This trade represents a 1.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

