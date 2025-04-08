Greenland Capital Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Greenland Capital Management LP decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 79.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,720 shares during the quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 68,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,885,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 32.8% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 25,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 298.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 92,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after buying an additional 68,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 30,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $52.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.88. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $68.33. The company has a market capitalization of $80.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

