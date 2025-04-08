Greenland Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 158,128 GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Greenland Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 158,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,785,000. GlobalFoundries makes up 1.1% of Greenland Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GlobalFoundries during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of GlobalFoundries by 1,935.4% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 127,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 120,960 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in GlobalFoundries in the fourth quarter valued at $1,748,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in GlobalFoundries by 187.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in GlobalFoundries in the fourth quarter valued at $1,317,000.

GlobalFoundries Price Performance

Shares of GFS opened at $32.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.54. GlobalFoundries Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.03 and a fifty-two week high of $61.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GlobalFoundries ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.07). GlobalFoundries had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GlobalFoundries Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GFS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on GlobalFoundries from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of GlobalFoundries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of GlobalFoundries from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.64.

GlobalFoundries Profile

GlobalFoundries Inc, a semiconductor foundry, provides range of mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies worldwide. It manufactures various semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units.

