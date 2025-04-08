Greenland Capital Management LP Raises Stock Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Greenland Capital Management LP lifted its position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 103.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 122,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,179 shares during the period. Greenland Capital Management LP’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $3,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ChampionX by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC now owns 25,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 8,060 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 481,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,079,000 after purchasing an additional 136,800 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 648,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,621,000 after purchasing an additional 127,805 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in ChampionX by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 68,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ChampionX by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 218,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,935,000 after buying an additional 50,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHX opened at $23.31 on Tuesday. ChampionX Co. has a 12-month low of $22.32 and a 12-month high of $39.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. ChampionX had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 8.81%. As a group, analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.03%.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

