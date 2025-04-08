Gresham House Energy Storage (LON:GRID) Shares Down 1.4% – Here’s Why

Gresham House Energy Storage (LON:GRID – Get Free Report) dropped 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 55.30 ($0.70) and last traded at GBX 58.68 ($0.75). Approximately 706,059 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,358,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 59.50 ($0.76).
Gresham House Energy Storage Stock Up 3.5 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 49.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 48.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £337.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.26.
About Gresham House Energy Storage
Gresham House Asset Management Limited (GHAM), is the investment Manager for Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Gresham House Energy Storage
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Options Activity Points to More Volatility for Palantir Stock
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- NVIDIA Stock: Oversold, Undervalued — How Low Can It Go?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- MicroStrategy Sees Insider Buy-Sell Action in Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Gresham House Energy Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gresham House Energy Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.