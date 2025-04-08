Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) COO Yury Gryzlov Sells 737 Shares

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) COO Yury Gryzlov sold 737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $10,907.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 478,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,078,381.20. The trade was a 0.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Yury Gryzlov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 11th, Yury Gryzlov sold 2,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $33,540.00.

On Tuesday, March 4th, Yury Gryzlov sold 10,306 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.66, for a total transaction of $192,309.96.

Grid Dynamics Stock Performance

GDYN stock opened at $13.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 342.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.42. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $25.50.

Institutional Trading of Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics ( NASDAQ:GDYN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). Grid Dynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $100.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Grid Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Grid Dynamics by 38.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. 71.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

