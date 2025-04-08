Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0084 per share by the bank on Wednesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 23.7% per year over the last three years. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a dividend payout ratio of 26.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores to earn $0.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.13 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.4%.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Price Performance

AVAL stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.33. 72,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,065. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.35.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

