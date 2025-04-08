GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Position Trimmed by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,026,840 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,029 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in GSK were worth $34,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GSK. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,153,616 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,475,000 after purchasing an additional 446,568 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its stake in GSK by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 6,528 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,675 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Yoffe Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GSK by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 6,929 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of GSK stock opened at $34.85 on Tuesday. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $31.72 and a 12 month high of $45.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $72.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.56.

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. GSK had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 8.13%. Equities analysts predict that GSK plc will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.3932 dividend. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on GSK in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GSK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GSK

About GSK

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.