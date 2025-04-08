H Eric Bolton, Jr. Sells 2,643 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Stock

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.93, for a total transaction of $396,264.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,949,563.09. This trade represents a 0.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $150.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.73 and a fifty-two week high of $173.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.39. The company has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.79.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $1.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 24.03%. On average, analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Mid-America Apartment Communities

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.515 per share. This represents a $6.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 135.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAA. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 93.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on MAA shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $158.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.90.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

Further Reading

