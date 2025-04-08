Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR) Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 6th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share on Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This is a 1.5% increase from Harbour Energy’s previous dividend of $0.13. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:HBR opened at GBX 175.40 ($2.23) on Tuesday. Harbour Energy has a one year low of GBX 156.40 ($1.99) and a one year high of GBX 333.90 ($4.25). The stock has a market cap of £3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 55.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 215.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 246.84.

In related news, insider Blair Thomas sold 6,653,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 206 ($2.62), for a total value of £13,705,198.54 ($17,445,517.49). Also, insider Alan M. Ferguson bought 21,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 187 ($2.38) per share, for a total transaction of £40,085.32 ($51,025.10). Corporate insiders own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HBR. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 360 ($4.58) to GBX 260 ($3.31) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Harbour Energy is the largest London-listed independent oil and gas company with significant positions in Norway, the UK, Germany, Argentina, Mexico, North Africa and South East Asia.

