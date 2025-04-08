Headlam Group (LON:HEAD) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 126.41 ($1.61) and traded as low as GBX 80 ($1.02). Headlam Group shares last traded at GBX 83.40 ($1.06), with a volume of 66,727 shares changing hands.

Headlam Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 109.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 126.41. The stock has a market cap of £66.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.58, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Headlam Group (LON:HEAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported GBX (35) (($0.45)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Headlam Group had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. Analysts forecast that Headlam Group plc will post 7.3753605 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Headlam Group Company Profile

In other Headlam Group news, insider Robin George Williams bought 5,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 96 ($1.22) per share, for a total transaction of £5,068.80 ($6,452.14). 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Headlam is the UK’s leading floorcovering distributor. Operating for over 30 years, the Company has expanded to a network of c. 2,030 people, 17 distribution branches, and 76 trade counters.

The Company works with suppliers across the globe manufacturing the broadest range of products, and gives them a highly effective route to market, selling their products to the large and diverse trade customer base.

The Company has an extensive customer base spanning independent and multiple retailers, small and large contractors, and house builders.

