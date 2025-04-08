Headlands Technologies LLC Buys 7,181 Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Free Report) by 260.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,181 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in BigCommerce were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BigCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BigCommerce by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BigCommerce Stock Down 2.2 %

BigCommerce stock opened at $5.30 on Tuesday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.13 and a fifty-two week high of $8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BigCommerce ( NASDAQ:BIGC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $87.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.90 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 52.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of BigCommerce from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at BigCommerce

In other BigCommerce news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff acquired 177,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,176,329.12. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 253,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,131.12. This trade represents a 232.57 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

About BigCommerce

(Free Report)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for enterprises, small businesses, and mid-markets in the United States, North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company provides a platform for launching and scaling an ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integration into third-party services.

