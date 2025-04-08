Headlands Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Headlands Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 84.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,041 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 47,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Sean Maduck sold 100,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $10,054,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,622 shares in the company, valued at $8,608,435.88. The trade was a 53.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $149,776.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,124 shares of company stock worth $15,074,318. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $76.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.25.

Corcept Therapeutics Price Performance

CORT opened at $74.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.25 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.10 and a 200-day moving average of $56.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.70. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $117.33.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $181.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.12 million. Equities analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corcept Therapeutics Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

