Headlands Technologies LLC Has $58,000 Stake in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Free Report) by 904.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,038 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Cronos Group were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRON. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Cronos Group in the 4th quarter valued at $641,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,026,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after acquiring an additional 210,263 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 380,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 159,575 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Cronos Group by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 288,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 149,028 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cronos Group by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 189,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 82,500 shares in the last quarter. 8.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cronos Group Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRON opened at $1.68 on Tuesday. Cronos Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $3.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.01. The firm has a market cap of $642.65 million, a PE ratio of -12.92, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.02.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company that engages in the cultivation, production and marketing of cannabis products in Canada, Israel, and Germany. It offers dried flower, pre-rolls, oils, vaporizers, edibles, and cannabis tinctures under the Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE NATURALS brands.

