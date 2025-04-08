Headlands Technologies LLC Has $68,000 Holdings in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Free Report) by 2,435.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,533 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TPIC. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TPI Composites during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the third quarter worth $65,000. Peoples Bank KS boosted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 20,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in TPI Composites by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in TPI Composites in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites Trading Down 4.9 %

TPIC opened at $0.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.12. The stock has a market cap of $32.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.06. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $5.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $346.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.83 million. Equities analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Construction Taahhut A.S. Dere purchased 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.52 per share, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,397,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,683,792.64. The trade was a 1.85 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 205,000 shares of company stock valued at $307,050 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $2.30 to $0.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on TPI Composites from $2.75 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on TPI Composites from $2.40 to $1.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.19.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the United States, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. It also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.

