Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New $69,000 Investment in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Cummins in the third quarter worth $205,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Cummins by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in Cummins by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Stock Performance

CMI opened at $275.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $344.43 and its 200 day moving average is $348.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $260.02 and a 12-month high of $387.90.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $1.82 dividend. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Cummins’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $430.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. UBS Group cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Cummins from $424.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America raised Cummins from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $354.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cummins from $395.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $370.33.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

