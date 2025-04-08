Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,894 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRNT. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Verint Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Verint Systems Price Performance

Verint Systems stock opened at $15.26 on Tuesday. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $38.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.27. The company has a market cap of $948.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $253.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.82 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

VRNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Verint Systems from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $34.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Verint Systems

About Verint Systems

(Free Report)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.