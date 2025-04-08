Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases New Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IIPR. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 182.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David Stecher sold 7,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.55, for a total transaction of $536,109.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,960.30. This represents a 84.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Down 2.3 %

Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $52.18 on Tuesday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.51 and a 12 month high of $138.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.76. The company has a current ratio of 14.32, a quick ratio of 11.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.59.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.22. The company had revenue of $76.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.21 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 52.40%. Equities analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.56%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IIPR. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Industrial Alliance Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. BTIG Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Alliance Global Partners cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

