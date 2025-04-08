Headlands Technologies LLC Sells 6,255 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Headlands Technologies LLC trimmed its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 91.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,255 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,024,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,114,000 after purchasing an additional 137,679 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 151,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,552,000 after acquiring an additional 11,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. 79.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 28,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $2,163,926.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,814.31. This represents a 81.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gregory Repas sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total transaction of $223,905.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,497.72. This trade represents a 54.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,842 shares of company stock valued at $6,478,332. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MKC. TD Cowen upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Argus cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.14.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE:MKC opened at $73.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.84 and a 200 day moving average of $78.62. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $66.88 and a 52 week high of $86.24.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 11.73%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

