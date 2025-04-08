Henderson Smaller Companies (LON:HSL) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Henderson Smaller Companies (LON:HSL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 638.75 ($8.13) and last traded at GBX 681 ($8.67), with a volume of 877229 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 699.99 ($8.91).

Henderson Smaller Companies Stock Up 2.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 788.98 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 813.33. The stock has a market cap of £511.06 million, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12.

Henderson Smaller Companies (LON:HSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported GBX 13.05 ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Henderson Smaller Companies had a net margin of 93.00% and a return on equity of 13.76%.

Henderson Smaller Companies Company Profile

The Company’s investment objective is to maximize shareholders’ total returns by investing mainly in smaller companies that are quoted in the United Kingdom. The Company is engaged in investing in shares and securities.

