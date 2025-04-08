Henderson Smaller Companies (LON:HSL) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Henderson Smaller Companies (LON:HSL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 638.75 ($8.13) and last traded at GBX 681 ($8.67), with a volume of 877229 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 699.99 ($8.91).
Henderson Smaller Companies Stock Up 2.8 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 788.98 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 813.33. The stock has a market cap of £511.06 million, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12.
Henderson Smaller Companies (LON:HSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported GBX 13.05 ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Henderson Smaller Companies had a net margin of 93.00% and a return on equity of 13.76%.
Henderson Smaller Companies Company Profile
The Company’s investment objective is to maximize shareholders’ total returns by investing mainly in smaller companies that are quoted in the United Kingdom. The Company is engaged in investing in shares and securities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Henderson Smaller Companies
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- PayPal Stock: Too Cheap to Ignore, Too Strong to Miss
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Progress Software: Making Progress Driven by the AI Revolution
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Intel-Taiwan Semiconductor Alliance Fuels Turnaround Hopes
Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Smaller Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Smaller Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.