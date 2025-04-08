Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) Trading Down 8.4% – Time to Sell?

Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 8.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.45 and last traded at $7.58. 644,656 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 2,466,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised Herbalife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised Herbalife from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Get Herbalife alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Herbalife

Herbalife Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $788.03 million, a P/E ratio of 3.12, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.30.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.09%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Herbalife Ltd. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Herbalife

In other news, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $41,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 132,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,125. This represents a 3.92 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Herbalife

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 777.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,987,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,986,000 after buying an additional 2,646,848 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,570,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,078 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Herbalife by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,758,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,127 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Herbalife by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,271,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,406,000 after buying an additional 785,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Herbalife by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,444,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,663,000 after buying an additional 658,536 shares during the last quarter.

About Herbalife

(Get Free Report)

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.