Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Price Target Lowered to $20.50 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $21.50 to $20.50 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HTGC. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.25 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Hercules Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hercules Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.70.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital Stock Up 1.3 %

HTGC traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 837,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,755. Hercules Capital has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $22.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.92 and its 200-day moving average is $19.78.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 53.28%. The firm had revenue of $121.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.09 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Hercules Capital will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hercules Capital

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTGC. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 177.2% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Estabrook Capital Management lifted its stake in Hercules Capital by 239.0% in the 4th quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 345.4% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.