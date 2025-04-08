Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 16.30 Per Share

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 27th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 16.30 ($0.21) per share on Friday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This is a 232.7% increase from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $4.90. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Howden Joinery Group Price Performance

Shares of LON HWDN opened at GBX 693.50 ($8.83) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 777.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 815.85. Howden Joinery Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 647.10 ($8.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 982.50 ($12.51). The company has a market capitalization of £3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Get Howden Joinery Group alerts:

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 45.60 ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter. Howden Joinery Group had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 10.82%. Analysts expect that Howden Joinery Group will post 52.8073286 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Tim Lodge purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 772 ($9.83) per share, for a total transaction of £57,900 ($73,701.63). Also, insider Roisin Currie purchased 1,387 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 717 ($9.13) per share, with a total value of £9,944.79 ($12,658.85). Insiders purchased 26,653 shares of company stock worth $20,110,770 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Howden Joinery Group Plc is the parent company of Howdens.

Howdens sells kitchens and joinery products to trade customers, primarily small local builders, through a network of over 850 UK depots. The business also operates over 70 depots across France, the Republic of Ireland, and Belgium.

Howdens only sells to the trade – they have the expertise to ensure that our products are fitted to the highest possible standards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.