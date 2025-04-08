Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Given New $132.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $146.00 to $132.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on HWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.28.

Shares of NYSE:HWM traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.49. 4,241,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,758,743. The company has a market cap of $46.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.60, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.17. Howmet Aerospace has a 1 year low of $62.80 and a 1 year high of $140.55.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 25.74%. Equities analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HWM. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. now owns 19,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 15,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

