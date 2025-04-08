H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,408,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,523,454 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.11% of H&R Block worth $761,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in H&R Block in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on HRB shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

H&R Block Trading Down 1.5 %

HRB opened at $54.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.50. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.87 and a 1-year high of $68.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.14). H&R Block had a net margin of 14.71% and a negative return on equity of 179.15%. Analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.32%.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

