Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,397,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 550,692 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Humana were worth $608,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Humana by 399.7% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 6,647.5% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 27,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,916,000 after purchasing an additional 26,856 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 735.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 219,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,563,000 after purchasing an additional 192,801 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Humana by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 964,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,811,000 after buying an additional 65,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $255.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $213.31 and a 1-year high of $406.46. The company has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $266.73 and a 200-day moving average of $271.15.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($2.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.10. Humana had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 1.02%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $301.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Humana from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Humana from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Humana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.17.

Humana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

