Hunting PLC (LON:HTG) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Hunting PLC (LON:HTG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 6th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share on Friday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This is a 9.1% increase from Hunting’s previous dividend of $0.06. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Hunting Stock Performance

Shares of Hunting stock opened at GBX 274 ($3.49) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 312.87 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 322.87. The company has a market cap of £561.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.64, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.69. Hunting has a one year low of GBX 250 ($3.18) and a one year high of GBX 465.37 ($5.92).

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Arthur James Johnson sold 470,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 295 ($3.76), for a total value of £1,388,774.45 ($1,767,788.25). Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HTG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.64) price target on shares of Hunting in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Hunting from GBX 480 ($6.11) to GBX 490 ($6.24) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hunting currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 520 ($6.62).

About Hunting

Hunting is a global precision engineering group, which provides quality-assured products and services for the energy, aviation, commercial space, defence, medical, and power generation sectors.

Our strong focus on quality assured products, supported by rigorous health and safety procedures, ensures we assist in the delivery of energy safely and it is also the basis of our standing in this critical, global industry.

Our intellectual property portfolio enables the Hunting Group to maintain a leading technology edge, so that energy projects are delivered quicker and at lower cost with minimal impact on the environment.

Our people are our most important asset.

