Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Acquired by Applied Finance Capital Management LLC

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,184 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 909.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,940,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,570,000 after buying an additional 1,748,127 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 49,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 23,786 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,599,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $855,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310,502 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,087,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,557,000 after acquiring an additional 21,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,479,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $528,434,000 after acquiring an additional 8,759,871 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, VP Brendan A. Lawlor sold 3,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $53,695.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,237.50. This represents a 6.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 38,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total value of $552,925.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 335,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,825,036.44. The trade was a 10.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,781 shares of company stock valued at $1,631,151. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 0.9 %

HBAN opened at $12.71 on Tuesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $18.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.89.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 11.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 50.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HBAN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.50 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.94.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

