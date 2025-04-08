Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBANP) Shares Down 1.2% – Time to Sell?

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.25 and last traded at $16.65. Approximately 66,873 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 41,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.85.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 1.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.73.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2813 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

