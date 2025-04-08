Huntington National Bank Acquires New Shares in Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE)

Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYRE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Spyre Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Spyre Therapeutics by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Spyre Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.
Spyre Therapeutics Trading Down 3.1 %
Shares of SYRE stock opened at $12.39 on Tuesday. Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $40.84. The company has a market capitalization of $746.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 3.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.93.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SYRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Spyre Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Spyre Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.
Spyre Therapeutics Company Profile
Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).
