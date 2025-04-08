Huntington National Bank Buys 583 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 64.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,493 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 595.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,987 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 5,982 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 296,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,151,000 after acquiring an additional 17,694 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,109,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $746,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,945 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,437,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $136,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,492 shares during the period. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 996,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,736,000 after purchasing an additional 10,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

CNQ opened at $26.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.00. The company has a market capitalization of $55.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.10. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $25.62 and a 12-month high of $41.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.4117 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 77.88%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNQ. Tudor Pickering lowered Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

