Huntington National Bank Cuts Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Huntington National Bank lessened its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.33, for a total transaction of $301,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,235,608.75. This represents a 5.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $340.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $307.33 and a 200 day moving average of $308.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $262.32 and a 52 week high of $383.58.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.74 by ($0.69). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 2.90%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MOH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (down from $378.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $372.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Molina Healthcare from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.75.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

