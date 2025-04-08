Huntington National Bank Has $36,000 Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Huntington National Bank raised its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 185.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,088,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,103,000 after buying an additional 5,153 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth $539,000. Finally, Taika Capital LP acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at $2,689,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MKTX opened at $207.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $206.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.04. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.84 and a 1-year high of $296.68.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 20.23%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 41.82%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $305.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on MarketAxess from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $251.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.11.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

