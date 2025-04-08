Huntington National Bank Has $54,000 Holdings in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT)

Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) by 2,885.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Flutter Entertainment were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $946,681,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $436,599,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 61,014.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,011,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,792 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $239,306,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $137,958,000.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FLUT shares. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $301.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Flutter Entertainment news, Director Jeremy Peter Jackson sold 25,027 shares of Flutter Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.96, for a total value of $6,556,072.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,930.08. The trade was a 54.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amy Howe sold 11,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $3,077,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,396,130.50. This trade represents a 15.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Flutter Entertainment Stock Up 3.4 %

Flutter Entertainment stock opened at $213.31 on Tuesday. Flutter Entertainment plc has a fifty-two week low of $174.03 and a fifty-two week high of $299.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 969.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.83.

Flutter Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.