Huntington National Bank Has $63,000 Stock Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Huntington National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BURL. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in Burlington Stores by 148.6% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $344.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.20.

NYSE:BURL opened at $226.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.65. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.64 and a fifty-two week high of $298.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $247.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.89.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 47.52%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 4,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total transaction of $1,185,063.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 70,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,797,239.64. The trade was a 6.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

