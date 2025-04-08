Huntington National Bank Increases Holdings in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 237.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 997 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 44.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 8,593 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 356.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 15.6% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 130,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after buying an additional 17,573 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Schneider National by 30.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schneider National in the third quarter worth about $345,000. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SNDR shares. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. National Bankshares set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Friday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Schneider National from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.43.

Shares of SNDR stock opened at $21.25 on Tuesday. Schneider National, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $33.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.10.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Schneider National had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 4.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is currently 58.46%.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

