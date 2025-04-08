Huntington National Bank Raises Position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 57.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WTM. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 19 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group Price Performance

WTM opened at $1,705.54 on Tuesday. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1,665.71 and a 1 year high of $2,023.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,874.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,875.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

White Mountains Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $12.44 earnings per share for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 10.29%.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. White Mountains Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 1.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

