Hydrogen Utopia International (LON:HUI) Trading Down 18.2% – Here’s Why

Hydrogen Utopia International PLC (LON:HUI – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 18.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.30 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.53 ($0.02). Approximately 486,555 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 407% from the average daily volume of 96,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.87 ($0.02).

Hydrogen Utopia International Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £5.65 million, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.22 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3.01.

Hydrogen Utopia International Company Profile

Hydrogen Utopia International (HUI) is a company pioneering the responsible, sustainable remediation of non-recyclable waste plastics into clean fuel hydrogen using unique proprietary technology. HUI is addressing the major environmental threat posed by waste plastic whilst providing alternative energy sources with significantly lower carbon emissions than existing processes with a view to achieving net zero climate impact.

